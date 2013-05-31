© demarco-dreamstime.com

Salcomp happy with year's start

"We have had several good months in a row, and our first quarter net sales are higher than ever before", write Salcomp's CEO Markku Hangasjärvi in a release.

During the first quarter the number of smartphones exceeded first time ever the number of feature phones sold. Higher-end mobile devices are very much the growth engine for all Salcomp sites and it is critical to maintain and grow market share with all its existing customers in the smartphone and tablet segment.



The company has also secured contracts from new customers. "As a concrete example, we have now succeeded to deliver the first LED drivers to a new customer. The customer is a major European LED lighting manufacturer for which we plan to launch also new LED driver models with during the second half of 2013", he continues.



In the area of wireless charging, the company is also about to ship the first custom design transmitter pads to its two first wireless charging customers. "We expect wireless charging to venture into the big leagues gradually. There are still some obstacles such as fragmentation from competing wireless platforms and prices of transmitter pads. There has been progress on many fronts lately and our customers are now increasingly adapting wireless charging methods in their smartphones", Markku concludes.