© adistock-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 31, 2013
Booming Islwyn business
With the government hopeful that the private sector will create the jobs required to continue the economic recovery. Chris Evans, MP for Islwyn, recently visit local employer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, which is doing exactly that.
Despite the economic downturn, Axiom, which manufactures printed circuit boards, is bucking the national trend, with turnover up by 51% on last year’s figures and further growth predicted.
Axiom has reported a record turnover of £29.9m for its financial year ending 31 December 2012. Turnover was up £5.9m on its original target for the year of £24million. The company also increased headcount from 186 to 235 during the same period.
Mr Evans comments: “Axiom is a shining local example of how to promote growth despite challenging economic times. This is a company that has adapted exceptionally well to changing demand for products by developing a diverse range of products and a flexible production process, and it is certainly reaping the rewards as a result.
“I was also extremely impressed by Axiom’s approach to procurement of staff, especially their commitment to taking on young apprentices. I look forward to watching the company grow and continue to take on more young people from across Islwyn in the years to come.”
David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “We were delighted to welcome Chris back to Axiom. We are obviously proud of what the team here at Axiom has delivered over the past three years. A team that is predominately made up of local people and we will continue to recruit from the local community whenever possible. We recognise that our employees are one of our major differentiators and we will continue to invest in their training and development needs. This in conjunction with our apprentice program will ensure that we maintain our highly skilled workforce in the future. It was great to hear from Chris that education and skills development remain a major focus and commitment for him also.
“2012 was a successful year for the company amid a general downturn in the global manufacturing industry. Our goals for 2013 and beyond are to remain focussed on our client model – high IP, high tech and low to medium volumes, all while maintaining performance and delivery.”
Axiom has reported a record turnover of £29.9m for its financial year ending 31 December 2012. Turnover was up £5.9m on its original target for the year of £24million. The company also increased headcount from 186 to 235 during the same period.
Mr Evans comments: “Axiom is a shining local example of how to promote growth despite challenging economic times. This is a company that has adapted exceptionally well to changing demand for products by developing a diverse range of products and a flexible production process, and it is certainly reaping the rewards as a result.
“I was also extremely impressed by Axiom’s approach to procurement of staff, especially their commitment to taking on young apprentices. I look forward to watching the company grow and continue to take on more young people from across Islwyn in the years to come.”
David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “We were delighted to welcome Chris back to Axiom. We are obviously proud of what the team here at Axiom has delivered over the past three years. A team that is predominately made up of local people and we will continue to recruit from the local community whenever possible. We recognise that our employees are one of our major differentiators and we will continue to invest in their training and development needs. This in conjunction with our apprentice program will ensure that we maintain our highly skilled workforce in the future. It was great to hear from Chris that education and skills development remain a major focus and commitment for him also.
“2012 was a successful year for the company amid a general downturn in the global manufacturing industry. Our goals for 2013 and beyond are to remain focussed on our client model – high IP, high tech and low to medium volumes, all while maintaining performance and delivery.”
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments