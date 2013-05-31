© adistock-dreamstime.com

Booming Islwyn business

With the government hopeful that the private sector will create the jobs required to continue the economic recovery. Chris Evans, MP for Islwyn, recently visit local employer, Axiom Manufacturing Services, which is doing exactly that.

Despite the economic downturn, Axiom, which manufactures printed circuit boards, is bucking the national trend, with turnover up by 51% on last year’s figures and further growth predicted.



Axiom has reported a record turnover of £29.9m for its financial year ending 31 December 2012. Turnover was up £5.9m on its original target for the year of £24million. The company also increased headcount from 186 to 235 during the same period.



Mr Evans comments: “Axiom is a shining local example of how to promote growth despite challenging economic times. This is a company that has adapted exceptionally well to changing demand for products by developing a diverse range of products and a flexible production process, and it is certainly reaping the rewards as a result.



“I was also extremely impressed by Axiom’s approach to procurement of staff, especially their commitment to taking on young apprentices. I look forward to watching the company grow and continue to take on more young people from across Islwyn in the years to come.”



David Davies, managing director at Axiom, said: “We were delighted to welcome Chris back to Axiom. We are obviously proud of what the team here at Axiom has delivered over the past three years. A team that is predominately made up of local people and we will continue to recruit from the local community whenever possible. We recognise that our employees are one of our major differentiators and we will continue to invest in their training and development needs. This in conjunction with our apprentice program will ensure that we maintain our highly skilled workforce in the future. It was great to hear from Chris that education and skills development remain a major focus and commitment for him also.



“2012 was a successful year for the company amid a general downturn in the global manufacturing industry. Our goals for 2013 and beyond are to remain focussed on our client model – high IP, high tech and low to medium volumes, all while maintaining performance and delivery.”