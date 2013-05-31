© ermess dreamstime.com

Maxphase by Impact Coatings in Powercells Fuel cell solution

Impact Coatings’ Swedish cooperation partner in fuel cell technology, PowerCell, unveils their PowerPac system containing the Maxphase coating.

PowerCell is a Swedish energy technology company with roots in the Volvo Group. The PowerPac is the first functioning full-scale prototype fuel system in the world running on road diesel. The bipolar plates in the fuel cell have been coated with the Ceramic MaxPhase provided by Impact Coatings.



In the PowerPack, a reformer converts standard road diesel to hydrogen, after which the fuel cell converts the hydrogen to electric energy. Compared to an internal diesel combustion engine generator, the PowerPac exhibits higher fuel conversion efficiency, produces no emission of NOx, sulfur containing compounds, or particles. Moreover, the PowerPac unit is silent and requires less maintenance.



Intended areas of use include generating electricity in trucks, marine leisure boats, and other areas where storing hydrogen is not possible but diesel fuel is available.



Ceramic MaxPhase provides corrosion protection for the surface of the bipolar plates, as well as enhances their electrical properties. Impact Coatings aim towards establishing themselves as the leading supplier of protective coatings on stainless steel bipolar plates on the rapidly emerging fuel cell market. Both the Ceramic MaxPhase and InlineCoater are patented technologies.



For several years, Impact Coatings and PowerCell have been development partners, a cooperation further extended by a joint application submitted to the European Commission Seventh Framework Programme. The objective of the proposed project is to improve fuel cell long term performance.