© ermess dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 31, 2013
Maxphase by Impact Coatings in Powercells Fuel cell solution
Impact Coatings’ Swedish cooperation partner in fuel cell technology, PowerCell, unveils their PowerPac system containing the Maxphase coating.
PowerCell is a Swedish energy technology company with roots in the Volvo Group. The PowerPac is the first functioning full-scale prototype fuel system in the world running on road diesel. The bipolar plates in the fuel cell have been coated with the Ceramic MaxPhase provided by Impact Coatings.
In the PowerPack, a reformer converts standard road diesel to hydrogen, after which the fuel cell converts the hydrogen to electric energy. Compared to an internal diesel combustion engine generator, the PowerPac exhibits higher fuel conversion efficiency, produces no emission of NOx, sulfur containing compounds, or particles. Moreover, the PowerPac unit is silent and requires less maintenance.
Intended areas of use include generating electricity in trucks, marine leisure boats, and other areas where storing hydrogen is not possible but diesel fuel is available.
Ceramic MaxPhase provides corrosion protection for the surface of the bipolar plates, as well as enhances their electrical properties. Impact Coatings aim towards establishing themselves as the leading supplier of protective coatings on stainless steel bipolar plates on the rapidly emerging fuel cell market. Both the Ceramic MaxPhase and InlineCoater are patented technologies.
For several years, Impact Coatings and PowerCell have been development partners, a cooperation further extended by a joint application submitted to the European Commission Seventh Framework Programme. The objective of the proposed project is to improve fuel cell long term performance.
In the PowerPack, a reformer converts standard road diesel to hydrogen, after which the fuel cell converts the hydrogen to electric energy. Compared to an internal diesel combustion engine generator, the PowerPac exhibits higher fuel conversion efficiency, produces no emission of NOx, sulfur containing compounds, or particles. Moreover, the PowerPac unit is silent and requires less maintenance.
Intended areas of use include generating electricity in trucks, marine leisure boats, and other areas where storing hydrogen is not possible but diesel fuel is available.
Ceramic MaxPhase provides corrosion protection for the surface of the bipolar plates, as well as enhances their electrical properties. Impact Coatings aim towards establishing themselves as the leading supplier of protective coatings on stainless steel bipolar plates on the rapidly emerging fuel cell market. Both the Ceramic MaxPhase and InlineCoater are patented technologies.
For several years, Impact Coatings and PowerCell have been development partners, a cooperation further extended by a joint application submitted to the European Commission Seventh Framework Programme. The objective of the proposed project is to improve fuel cell long term performance.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments