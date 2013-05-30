© dimitios-kaisaris-dreamstime.com

Motorola is longing for home

Motorola is going to manufacture its new smartphone Moto X in it's Fort Worth manufacturing facility.

During the All Things D conference, CEO of Motorola Dennis Woodside revealed to media that the smartphone will be assembled at Flextronics' 500,000-square foot facility in Fort Worth, Texas, which was once used to make Nokia phones. However, not all the components in the phone will be made in the U.S. The processor and screen, for example, will still be made in Asia.



Even Apple is starting to look into the 'make-were-you-sell' approach to manufacturing electronics. A new mac computer will be assembled in the US.