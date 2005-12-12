Electronics Production | December 12, 2005
CML Innovative Technologies<br>introduces new European team
CML Innovative Technologies, the company formerly known as Chicago Miniature Lamps which also encompasses well-known names such as EBT, VCH and Alba, has announced a new sales and marketing team to spearhead the company's efforts across Europe.
Stefan Keller has been appointed European Marketing Manager and is also responsible for CML Innovative Technologies' distribution network. With over 30 years' experience in the global opto-electronic, electromechanical and passive sectors, Keller is exited about the opportunities for CML to grow in Europe: “We offer a range of lighting technologies including LED and incandescents”, he comments. “We will be known as the added-value provider of lighting solutions.”
Paul Ward is another new appointment, bringing many years experience in Engineering Design, Project Management, Technical Sales and Marketing to the role of European Product Marketing Manager. Like Keller he sees massive opportunities for CML to grow: “We have penetrated the Automotive sector well”, he comments, “and are present in many industrial, marine, test and measurement applications. Architectural lighting and consumer electronics are new markets that we will be approaching.”
Hoping for a “bright new challenge” and completing the team is Northern European Area Sales Manager, Anders Engborg, who relocated to the UK from Sweden ten years ago and who previously held key sales positions for a number of major global electronics companies. He adds: “CML is a strong company with excellent European design, engineering and manufacturing capabilities backed up by volume manufacturing plants in China and Costa Rica."
