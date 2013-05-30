© Manncorp

Manncorp expands headquarter

Five consecutive years of strong growth have led electronics manufacturing equipment supplier Manncorp to relocate and expand its corporate headquarters.

After a comprehensive search, the company this spring purchased, upgraded and moved into a new facility in Huntingdon Valley, Pennsylvania, giving the growing company 18'000 sq. ft. of sales, support and warehouse space, plus a full on-site gym for employees.



“After doing this for so many years, I’ve learned that engineers want to see equipment running in a production environment,” says Henry Mann. “They’re not impressed by canned demos on a fancy showroom floor. There are plenty of trade shows for that.”