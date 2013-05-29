© ian poole dreamstime.com

Mozilla teams up with Foxconn

Mozilla and EMS-provider Foxconn are rumoured to have teamed up for a tablet running Firefox OS.

Reasons for this flare up of speculations? Actually, only one reason: the joint invitation to a press conference on June 3, 2013.



For a while now, rumours have it that Mozilla is working on a tablet running on Firefox OS. Especially since the company recently debuted two smartphones (currently aimed at developers who want to build apps for Firefox OS) running on this particular operating system.



Well, June 3 will tell us more.