© Samsung

Sneak-Peak at Galaxy S4 mini

Samsung is rumoured to release a smaller version of the Galaxy S4. Now, a picture of the Galaxy S4 Mini appeared on Samsung's official app page.

A glitch or intended glitch? We do not know. Fact is however that Samsung itself provided a sneak peak at its Galaxy S4 mini. An official announcement from Samsung is still out.



In Samsung’s official app catalog for the United Kingdom, the Galaxy S4 mini with model number GT-9195 was listed among Samsung’s supported devices ahead of its launch. The listing has since been removed.



The Galaxy S4 mini is expected to feature a 4.3-inch qHD display, an 8-megapixel rear camera and Android 4.2.2 Jelly Bean when it launches this summer.