JOT Automation delivers for Tandem Diabetes Care

JOT Automation, headquartered in Finland, has delivered a manufacturing solution for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., which is used to manufacture a component of the t:slim Insulin Pump.

The partnership with Tandem Diabetes Care is part of JOT Automation’s growth strategy to use its mass production know-how, originated from the telecom industry, to serve the needs of the leading life science manufacturers.



The manufacturing solution delivered to Tandem Diabetes Care is based on JOT’s novel robotic assembly IDeA (Intelligent Desktop Automation) platform launched earlier this year. Desktop automation can provide significant savings of energy, materials and space for the manufacturing processes.



The t:slim Insulin Pump is the first insulin pump with a touch screen, the footprint of a credit card and the look of a smart phone. Tandem Diabetes Care launched the t:slim Insulin Pump in June 2012 and began shipping in August. The product is manufactured at Tandem’s headquarters in San Diego, California, U.S.A.