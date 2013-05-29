© spfotocz dreamstime.com

New Viscom Representative in Poland: JSD Polska

The Viscom AG, manufacturer of systems for optical and X-ray inspection, has won a new sales partner at the SMT Hybrid Packaging in Nuremberg.

As of now, JSD Polska Sp. z o.o. is the exclusive representative for Viscom in Poland. The company takes the AOI systems (Automatic Optical Inspection), 3-D SPI systems (Solder Paste Inspection) and the automatic (AXI) and manual (MXI) X-ray inspection systems from Viscom into the program.



With offices in Warsaw and Kwidzyn (Gdansk area), for almost ten years JSD Polska has been sales partner for international manufacturers of electronics manufacturing equipment, among them there are ASM-SIPLACE, UIC, Vitronics-Soltec, Nutek, Hakko and others. In addition to inspection equipment, JSD Polska also delivers complete production lines including paste printers, SMT and THT machines, soldering ovens as well as test and traceability solutions and installation and training services.



Holger Hansmann, European sales at Viscom: "JSD is well known and closely networked in the Polish growth market for electronics manufacturing. Therefore we were in quick agreement. With our partner JSD, we can offer our existing customers even better support and thanks to their prominence in the market, gain new customers.



The cooperation started immediately after the trade fair. JSD will take over both sales and first level support of the Viscom products and will also be in the position to offer its own products and technical training.



"We are pleased with the collaboration," explains Jacek Pawlowski, President of JSD. "With Viscom, we have outstanding products for AOI, SPI and X-ray in the portfolio; this fits our strategy to ensure optimum throughput and yield in SMT production with top products."