Cencorp takes home orders

During the first half of 2013 Cencorp has received orders for production automation applications, amounting to ca. one million Euros from a new customer operating in the consumer electronics industry.

"Winning an order from this new remarkable customer is important for Cencorp's Laser and Automation Solutions segment. Getting repeat-orders, in particular, has been challenging in the current market environment. The wide coverage of after sales services Cencorp provides was fundamental in winning the customership and in receiving the repeat-orders. I expect that in the future this type of customers will remarkably contribute to the growth of Cencorp Life Cycle Management segment", says Iikka Savisalo, Cencorp's CEO.