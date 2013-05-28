© vladimir melnik dreamstime.com

IPTE FA appoints representative in Hungary

IPTE Factory Automation is now working with E-Chain Kft. as its new representative for Hungary.

Started May 1st, E-Chain Kft. will supply sales as well as customer services for IPTE in Hungary. E-Chain will be represented by Tibor Gellérthegyi, Managing Director.



According to IPTE Factory Automation, this collaboration will strengthen the company’s access to the Hungarian market, while at the same time, ensuring better support to the customers.