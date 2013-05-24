© confidential info dreamstime.com

EP-TeQ signs with Digitaltest GmbH

EP-TeQ A/S have signed a contract with Digitaltest for sales of their hardware and software products for the Nordic and Baltic Countries.

“Electronic Test in the form of In-Circuit Test, Boundary Scan Test, Functional Test, Embedded System Access or Combinational Test is still the only way to secure that the customers product is working", says Knud Vester, Director of EP-TeQ, "Depending on the nature of the product and the tools used to insure the production quality you may need just a functional test or one or several of the other above mentioned tools – but whatever your requirements are we can integrate the tools you need into your test system from Digitaltest”.



“To secure good quality at the PCB level the use of In-Circuit test techniques are essential” says Lars Kongsted-Jensen, the other Director of EP-TeQ, “In-Circuit Test for passive components in combination with Embedded System Access / Boundary Scan Tests and/or functional tests for testing the active components provides top fault coverage with quick and precise diagnosis. Digitaltest have proven their capabilities in this area along with very good reliability over many years”.



“The people in EP-TeQ are skilled in working with all kinds of test and very well aware of the Nordic and Baltic Market“ says Hans Baka, Managing Director at Digitaltest “combining In-circuit test with their skills in Embedded System Access / Boundary Scan test and functional test is exactly what we need from a strong distributor of Digitaltest“.