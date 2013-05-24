© franz pfluegl dreamstime.com

Richard Ryu to Cortus

Cortus announces that they are appointing Dr Richard Ryu as Technical Director, Korea with immediate effect.

Dr Ryu, a graduate of Pohang University of Science and Technology (POSTECH), brings over twenty years of industry experience. He has previously worked on embedded software, network security platforms and ASIC development at

companies including LG Electronics, LG Nsys and LG CNS.



"We are very happy to welcome Dr Richard Ryu to the Cortus team", says Michael Chapman, CEO and President of Cortus, "His proven industry experience will greatly benefit our growing customer base in Korea".



"Over the last two years I have seen how Cortus processor IP has been providing a low power, silicon efficient solution for smart applications such as smart cards, user interface, sensors and wireless", says Richard

Ryu. "I am looking forward to working with Cortus to expand in the Korean semiconductor market".



To date approximately 500 million devices have been manufactured containing

Cortus processor cores.