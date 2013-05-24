© yury asotov dreamstime.com

Intel joins Nokia Siemens Networks

Nokia Siemens Networks and Intel signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on a set of common objectives around the development of Liquid Applications.

“We are excited to collaborate with Intel and further develop our Liquid Applications platform. We are also looking forward to engaging with the wider ecosystem to encourage the development of new applications that connect mobile subscribers with local points-of-interest, businesses and events”, said Dirk Lindemeier, head of Liquid Net at Nokia Siemens Networks.



“Nokia Siemens Networks and Intel are working closely together to merge key IT advancements and telecommunication applications in a way that yields a state-of-the-art mobile edge computing solution. The RACS includes Intel architecture that is widely used by application service providers and enterprise cloud implementations globally,” said Steve Price, general manager of Intel’s Communications Infrastructure Division.