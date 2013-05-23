© lavitreiu-dreamstime.com

Apple aiming to be more American?

A while back evertiq reported that Apple had stated that some of its Mac production would move back to the US – and during the hearing before the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations (PSI), Apple CEO, revisited the subject.

Cook stated that "We're investing USD 100 million to build a Mac product line here in the US," and adding that the product will be assembled in Texas, with components from Florida and Illinois, and also that they would utilise equipment produced in Kentucky and Michigan.



However, further information regarding the facility or which Mac product the company planned to manufacture was conspicuously absent, not even a timetable on when this would be up and running was presented.



But never the less, this is the second time we hear the CEO address the topic of reshoring some of the company's manufacturing back to the US.



But if this holds water – the 'made in the US' Mac products will be significantly more American than first thought.



Still, the main story regarding Apple these days is the 'tax dodging' allegations and the hearing about the usage/misusage of loop-holes in the American tax system.