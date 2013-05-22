© grzegorz-kula-dreamstime.com

Intel focusing on mobile technology?

Chipmaker Intel's new CEO, Brian Krzanich, have made some big changes in a very short time – one of them, the creation of a new unit aimed at growing the company's market share in mobile technology.

Even if Intel have ruled the PC industry for quite some time, when it comes to smartphones and tablets, it was rather slow off the starting blocks. As a result, both markets are now dominated by the company's prime competitors like Samsung and Qualcomm – which uses a architecture design licensed from ARM.



The “new devices” unit will focus on emerging product trends – making the company more focused and more agile, according to a Reuters report.