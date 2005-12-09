New orders could create<br> jobs at PartnerTech

Tomra, a provider of recycling machines, has laid additional orders on the Swedish EMS provider PartnerTech. This could create more jobs at PartnerTech's sites in Sieradz, Poland and Åtvidaberg, Sweden.

"The order is very positive but it is yet too early to say wether it could give any more jobs in Åtvidaberg or not. You can say that this order secures the jobs for our existing employees", said PartnerTechs CEO Mikael Jonson to the Swedish newspaper Östgöta Correspondenten.



According to Jan Johansson, manager at the Åtvidaberg plant, this new order will engage between 30 and 50 employees and if the orders will keep coming some additional recruitments may be possible.