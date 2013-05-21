© pinonsky-dreamstime.com

Temporary layoffs at PartnerTech Norway

Swedish manufacturer PartnerTech is struggling to keep its footing in Norway – as the market falls, the company announces temporary lays off.

As most of the production has moved to Poland, the production halls in Moss, Norway, have seen its headcount diminished over a number of years – from 230 to 75.



As of now, only some 40 workers make up the team working in the facility, Norwegian moss-avis reports.



The plant is currently living order to order. But even with the unpredictability of the market the company is still hopeful, and believes that its investment program will provide opportunities for more long-term commitments.