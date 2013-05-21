© filmfoto-dreamstime.com

Delphi Slovensko to lay off over 300

Supplier and producer of wire harnesses for the car industry, Delphi Slovensko, is struggling with uncertainties in the market. The company is to lay off several hundred at their facility in Senica, Slovakia.

Concerns about the market situation from the American headquarters is said to be the reason for the layoffs, as more production is moving to more cost-effective regions such as Romania, local media reports.



The layoffs will take place in two steps – from May 196 employees will be let go – a month later, the company will further reduce its workforce by 135.