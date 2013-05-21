© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Escatec appoints General Manager for Penang facility

Escatec has appointed of Johan Halling as General Manager of Escatec Electronics, and Escatec Medical, in Penang, Malaysia, effective today.

Johan has worked in Managing Director roles since 2002 for several companies, including Partnertech, Elektromekan and Cliff Design and Development, with a particular focus on contract manufacturing and design services.



Markus Walther, CEO and member of the board of directors of Escatec, said, “Johan is a valuable addition to Escatec as he brings with him considerable, senior level, international experience and contacts in contract manufacturing that will help us grow our position on the world stage.”



Commenting on his appointment, Johan Halling added, “I am excited to be joining Escatec at a very important stage in its growth. The company’s holistic business model enables it to provide a complete integrated service to companies from the research and design stage that is focussed in Europe through to the high volume, low cost production facilities here in Penang. The Swiss reputation for quality and precision permeates every part of Escatec and makes us stand out from the competition, enabling us to provide excellent service and value for customers. The good name of our customers depends on us delivering high quality products and I will continue to push the envelope for even better quality to attract more customers.”