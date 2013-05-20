© albert lozano dreamstime.com

éolane MAROC and equipment qualifications

EMS-provider éolane MAROC has substantially upgraded its machinery last year. How is the equipment qualified?

In 2012,several items of equipment with new manufacturing technologies were installed, such as an x-ray to check positioning of QFN with a pitch of 0.5, and the BGA wiring, an MB Tech NC25 machine to clean aeronautical cards or a Potting machine forresin-coating.



"To qualify the machinery we launched an overall continuous improvement project to control our manufacturing processes in order to meet market requirements. Performance tests and capacity and capability studies were carried out", states Patrick LEBRETON, Technical manager.



New equipment means a technological leap forward (QFN,BGA) and involves making sure that the equipment is adequate for current and future technology.The result is a qualification schedule as with any new procedure for equipment or consumables.



Qualification which allows production startup is only given once the quality acceptance criteria have been reached. Measuring and control instruments are used to analyse and check the critical parameters of the procedures, using a

temperature recorder, x-ray or binoculars. "Our reference source is IPC A610E for electronic assemblies (for which I am a certified CIT trainer),and of course customer reference documents."



