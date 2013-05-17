© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

Leadership changes at Lacroix Group

Each of Lacroix Groups three divisions is undergoing leadership changes – as the group is accelerating its commercial, industrial, technological and economic changes.

With these ongoing changes, the Group sees and opportunity to accelerate its own development. To support this, Lacroix is apponting new Management over its three divisions.



Vincent Bedouin, current Managing Director of the Electronics division, will become Managing Director for the Group. His main task will be to build with each division Manager a strategy for growth based on a vision of each business line and to manage its implementation.



He will report to Yves Krotoff, President of the Executive Board. He will be based at Saint Herblain and will progressively take up his functions from September onwards.



François Beauxis will become Managing Director of the Electronics division. François has held several management positions in France and abroad with Schlumberger and Renault.



Catherine Failliet will join as Managing Director of Telemetry, replacing Jacques Gaboury, who will be retiring in August 2013. Catherine's experience in energy services at EDF will be useful to help accelerate the Division's growth, especially abroad.