SMS Electronics invests in new equipment

SMS Electronics have recently implemented a cohesive temperature cycling procedure – providing the possibility gather more information about their products.

Chris Merricks, Test Development Engineer at SMS Electronics, explains the importance of this.

“Materials in a component can have different coefficients of expansion, resulting in thermal stresses and premature failure. Constant temperature operation is often not the cause for failure. More commonly it is the stressing induced by temperature cycling which does the damage. Combine that with condensation and the potential for shortened life can be easily anticipated. Well designed and manufactured products can withstand the repeated stress reversals of heating and cooling without failure. Conversely incompatible materials can result in premature failure of otherwise well made components.



Subjecting a material, combination of materials or finished product to thermal cycling provides information on their resistance to thermal fatigue, a degradation and failure mechanism common in a variety of industries. A component that is expected to operate at or is exposed to multiple temperatures will be forced to contract and expand mechanically, having a significant impact on any joints or bonds between heterogeneous materials. Other possible side effects of thermal cycling may be changes in solubility or conductivity, as well as fatigue failure.



A product’s performance during storage, transportation and normal operating conditions may be assessed using the temperature cycling process available when using such equipment.”