Ostec is New Viscom Representative

The Viscom AG has won Ostec Corporate Group as sales partner in Russia and the Ukraine.

Ostec is one of the largest distributors for SMT and THT equipment in Russia and the CIS countries, and also offers its customers complete production lines and consulting services. The company has been in business for over 20 years and today has about 380 employees.



"With Ostec, we have gained a capable partner with excellent knowledge of the sector, who covers all of Russia, Belarus and the Ukraine," states Torsten Pelzer, International Sales Manager at Viscom. "In addition to an office in St. Petersburg, the company also has a large demo center in Moscow in which customers can test our inspection systems as well as additional SMT and THT equipment."



Ostec will distribute the AOI systems (Automatic Optical Inspection) and 3-D SPI systems (Solder Paste Inspection) and in addition, take over sales, support and application.



"Today in Russia, more than 80 percent of companies operating in the radio and electronics sector utilize solutions from Ostec," explains Eugene Lipkin, General Manager of the Ostec-SMT company (member of the Ostec Corporate Group). "First class international products are the basis of our success. This is why we are pleased about this collaboration with the European market leader for assembly inspection. Viscom is known for outstanding and comprehensive expertise and so can also offer customer-specific solutions above and beyond the standard systems."