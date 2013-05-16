© kheng-guan-toh-dreamstime.com

Ruag's Altdorf facility in jeopardy

Ruag and the company's staff representative body have launched a consultation process for the proposed closure of the Automotive section in Altdorf in 2013.

In spite of the management's best efforts and those of the entire workforce, price pressures in the automotive sector and the loss of long-standing customer relationships have made it impossible for the Automotive section to maintain a commercially sustainable business model. In addition, the situation has made a management buyout (MBO) unviable, the company writes in a statement.



Part of Ruag's Technology Division, the Automotive section currently employs 27 staff. Due to their age, early retirement is possible for seven of the staff. In the event of a closure, Ruag's social compensation plan would come into play. The consultation process is scheduled to end on 21 June 2013.