Agilent lays off 450

Agilent announces that in has initiated a targeted restructuring program that is expected to reduce the company's total headcount by roughly 450 regular employees, representing 2% of its global workforce.

The timing and scope of workforce reductions will vary based on local legal requirements. When completed, the restructuring program is expected to result in an approximately USD 50 million reduction in annual operating expenses.