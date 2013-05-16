© andrzej thiel dreamstime.com

Strong start to 2013 for LPKF

LPKF has made an strong start to the 2013 financial year. The Group posted revenues of EUR 33 million, a more than 60 percent increase from the same quarter last year.

The positive trend in revenue was also reflected in terms of earnings: At around EUR 7 million, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) rose 200 percent year on year. The EBIT margin was 20% (previous year: 11%).



Without exception, all three segments have started the new year with sales growth of more than 20%. In the first three months, the Group’s workforce rose from 690 to 706 employees.



Revenue growth has been hindered solely by capacity bottlenecks at the site. This should be resolved in the current financial year by relocation to larger production and office facilities. This investment has a volume of around EUR 14 million.



The strong revenue in the first quarter of 2013 was due in part to a large order from the solar industry, which will be completed as planned by mid-2014. In view of the continuing weakness of the solar market, LPKF is preparing for a decline in revenue in the Solar Equipment product group in the current year and therefore expects a temporary slowdown in the development of consolidated revenue for 2013. Added to this is low visibility in other product groups with the exception of Welding Equipment.



On the whole, the Management Board confirms the forecast it made in November of 2012 and expects the LPKF Group to generate revenue of EUR 115 to EUR 120 million for 2013 assuming stable performance by the global economy. Revenue growth is planned for all segments outside the solar energy business. The EBIT margin should be between 15% and 16% in 2013.The Management Board expects a stable economic environment in both 2014 and 2015, with revenue growth of 10% per year on average and a slight increase in the EBIT margin.