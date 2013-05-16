© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Global Electronics partners up with CMS Laser

Global Electronics will sell equipment and machinery of Orlando-based CMS Laser to customers in the North American market.

Global Electronics also added Lead Free Soldering machines, PCB Loader and Unloader, AOI Equipments - all manufacturered in Asia - to their list of products, a press statement reads.



Global Electronics has established service centers in both North America and Asia – and is coming to Europe soon. With the service centers established, Global Electronics is set to enter the market for servicing and supporting older equipment for its customers. This will include refurbishing machines, building the fixtures and also making the spare parts available, the release continues.