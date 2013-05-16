© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

Flir receives $81 million order

FLIR Systems announces that it has been awarded a two year blanket purchase agreement from the U.S. Army to support the MEDEVAC program.

The blanket purchase agreement is valued at USD 81 million and is for the Army MEDEVAC Mission Sensor (MMS) configuration of FLIR's commercially developed military qualified Talon product, a stabilized 9-inch multi-sensor gimbal system. The Talon MMS will be installed on the Army's fielded and new MEDEVAC Blackhawk helicopters. An initial delivery order of USD 19 million was received.



Work under this award is expected to be performed out of FLIR's facility in Billerica, MA, with shipments under the initial delivery order expected to be completed by 2014.



"To continue to be a key element of the U.S. Army's MEDEVAC mission is an honor," said Earl Lewis, President and CEO of FLIR. "Our highly advanced imaging systems enhance the efficient and safe location and transport of injured personnel and medics in the field. We excel at providing our products rapidly and with a very low total cost of ownership, which enables the success of customers such as the Army."