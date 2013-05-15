© mariusz-szachowski-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 15, 2013
Season Group to acquire OEL
EMS provider Season Group announces that it is in the process of acquiring Outsource Electronics Limited (OEL) in the UK. The deal is expected to be concluded in June.
Speaking of the acquisition, Carl Hung, President and COO of Season stated: “We have been working closely with OEL for around 18 months on a number of projects."
“During this time we have had excellent feedback from customers involved in these joint activities; a testimony that they clearly value the opportunity to validate their designs in the UK before moving production to Season Group’s other sites."
“OEL’s established customers have also seen the opportunity to leverage Season Group’s in-house cable and plastics capabilities and some are looking to consolidate all of their products - some of which are with other UK and Far East suppliers, to Season Group."
“As a result we are confident that the relationship has already had a positive effect on both Season Group and OEL business. Bringing OEL formally within the Season Group will give customers the confidence to accelerate this activity and, I believe, will attract new customers."
With the addition of OEL, Season Group can now provide PCBA, Electromechanical Assembly, Cable Assembly and After Market Services in both Europe and North America.
Commenting on the acquisition, Chris Coldbreath, Managing Director of OEL said: “We believe that this is the right time to join forces with Season Group."
“We are certain that this move will bring major benefits to our customers, employees and suppliers. Having worked with the Season Group team on a number of projects, we have developed an excellent working relationship."
“We will also continue our plans to develop the Havant site and to leverage Season Group’s knowledge of quality processes to accelerate our plans to achieve AS9100 in the near future.”
