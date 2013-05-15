© yuri-arcurs-dreamstime.com

Electronic House eyes the US market

Electronic House, a Lithuanian wire harness specialist, have increased investments into its US operations – the daughter company, Libra Cable Technologies – have placed orders for various machinery and equipment.

Among the investments was a Schlueniger CC56S cut-strip-crimp automatic machine as well various Komax, Carpenter Mfg, KM USA equipment’s.



“The US market is very attractive for us and we see already that we have been invited to projects of very different size and nature compared to what we are doing in Europe. Volumes are bigger and many outsourced wire harness projects from China is being pulled back to USA.



We will for sure benefit from one of our competitive advantages using engineering, admin and production documentation shared services from our technical back office in Lithuania. The team is processing the projects and afterwards the knowledge and data is shared in the clouds”, says CEO, Palle Gravesen Jensen.