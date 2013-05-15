© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Goepel initiates cooperation network with EMS companies

Goepel electronic announces the inception of a comprehensive cooperation network with contract manufacturers. The “EMS Partner Program”, a global alliance program is focussed on joint activities for knowledge transfer about test methods and strategies.

“The cooperation network particularly aims for improving the interaction between development and production in order to provide a better understanding of the respective requirements“, says Enrico Lusky, Sales Manager Germany with GOEPEL electronic. “Our program partners will have the opportunities to respond more quickly to customer needs. This will result in shorter test and programming times and increased fault coverage, which leads to decreasing costs in electronics production.”



“In addition to jointly performed technology workshops, seminars or webinars, the newly established certification program is the cooperation network’s core”, adds Jan Heiber, Manager of GOEPEL electronic’s JTAG/Boundary Scan Application Division. “As a consequence, we are able to directly pass on our knowledge on efficient utilization of newest test and programming technologies to our EMS partners.”