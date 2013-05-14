© otnaydur-dreamstime.com

PartnerTech and Cavidi sign development agreement

PartnerTech AB and Cavidi AB, a company developing solutions for the health and life science sector, have signed a framework agreement regarding the development of an instrument for HIV –tests.

PartnerTech will allocate some 5-6 development engineers to the project, covering electronics, mechanics and verification. The first deliveries of prototypes are expected in the autumn of 2013.



Uppsala –based Cavidi has developed a technology for measuring the amount of HIV-virus, whereby a simple test-kit enables a follow-up on how patients respond to treatment and thereby determine if the virus has mutated and become resistant to existing treatment.



This ensures that the patients receive the right medication to enhance and prolong quality of life. The technology has been successful in developing countries where lack of infrastructure makes traditional laboratory –based methods of analysis difficult to implement.



To make these HIV –tests faster, safer and easier to deliver, Cavidi now complements its’ patented products with a unique analyzer, based on the same analysis technique, developed in cooperation with PartnerTech. An important factor in the choice of PartnerTech was its long experience in MedTech and development of advanced instruments that contain electronics, robotics and fluid handling.



In addition the project has to ensure that the instrument fulfills the regulatory requirements to meet the FDA-standard and MDD so it can be launched worldwide. Another advantage is the geographical proximity that enables a close dialogue between the R&D –team at Cavidi and the development engineers at PartnerTech in Åtvidaberg. This is crucial in the development phase of a technically complex product.



”Cavidi is on track to meet the demand for an automated and reliable HIV-Viral Load test in high disease burden countries where the need is greatest. A market estimated to be worth 6 billion SEK by 2020. With the help of PartnerTech, Cavidi will be playing a leading role in this market”, says John Reisky de Dubnic, CEO Cavidi.



"PartnerTech is one of few contract manufacturers that can offer customers advanced development services. The fact that Cavidi has chosen us as partner is proof of our qualifications to manage large development projects in a cost efficient way. Together with our solid production expertise this is an attractive offering, especially for innovative development companies who choose to outsource all of their production in order to focus on their own core competence”, says Leif Thorwaldsson, President and CEO of PartnerTech AB.