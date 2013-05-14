© pelfophoto-dreamstime.com

Chrysler's recalling; PCB's to blame

Chrysler Group is recalling almost half a million SUVs worldwide – as the vehicles' circuit boards were found to be transmitting signal which trigger unintended gearshifts to neutral.

Chrysler Group LLC will recall approximately 469,000 older-model SUVs worldwide to perform a software update.



Chrysler Group discovered that some circuit boards may transmit compromised signals that enable inadvertent gearshifts to neutral during the start sequence. The software update will prevent such occurrences, the company writes in a statement.



Affected are 469,072 Jeep Commanders and Grand Cherokees, model years 2006-2010 and 2005-2010, respectively. Approximately 295,000 vehicles are in the U.S., 28,500 are in Canada, 4,200 are in Mexico and 141,000 are outside the NAFTA region.