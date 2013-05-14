© alexskopje-dreamstime.com

ams CEO to step down

ams CEO John Heugle agrees to step down with immediate effect; Kirk Laney to assume position of CEO

ams, a provider of high performance analog ICs and sensors, announces that the Supervisory Board and CEO John Heugle have agreed that John Heugle will step down from the position of CEO of the company with immediate effect. Kirk Laney, currently heading the Optical Sensors and Lighting business unit and former CEO of TAOS Inc., was elected to the management board and will assume the position of interim CEO with immediate effect.



The Supervisory Board has already initiated the search for a permanent CEO and has agreed with John Heugle that he will remain in a consulting role until the end of the year to ensure continuity in key business initiatives as necessary. The Supervisory Board and management of ams remain fully committed to excellence in serving the company’s worldwide customer base, employees and partners. The Supervisory Board thanks John Heugle for his 11 years of outstanding leadership and his passionate commitment to building a global leader in high performance analog semiconductors.