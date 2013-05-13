© dmitriy-shironosov-dreamstime.com

New partnership between CORE-EMT and Renex

In a cooperation with Polish Renex, Danish Core-EMT moves into the field of being a total supplier for the electronics industry.

”Cooperation with Renex makes CORE EMT A/S go from being a machine supplier to a total supplier in the electronics industry. Our focus has expanded to not only thinking on the heavy machinery, but also focus on consumables such as solder paste, flux cleaning products, tools and workplace design,” says Managing Director of CORE EMT A/S, Steen Haugbølle.



Renex is also a total supplier of products for the electronics industry and has own production of ESD clothing and BGA soldering equipment. However, the company is not established in Scandinavia, and this is where CORE EMT A/S comes into the picture, says Steen Haugbølle.



”We start out with sales in Denmark, but the plan is that we, as sole supplier will sell Renex’ consumer products throughout Scandinavia. This hopefully also means that we reach out to a broader customer base, which, in the light of the several products, finds us interesting," he says.