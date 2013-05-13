© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Samsung backs after pressure from NGO

Samsung admits the tin in its products cause environmental damage following Friends of the Earth campaign.

Samsung, has committed to urgent action to tackle the problem following pressure from Friends of the Earth (England, Wales and Northern Island) and from more than 15,000 individuals, who signed the petition of the environment charity.



This was prompted by the charity's investigation into the devastation caused by mining for tin - an essential component in all electronic items - on Indonesia's Bangka island.



For the first time, Samsung Electronics has admitted that it uses tin in its products that's destroying tropical forests, killing coral and wrecking the lives of communities in Indonesia.



Friends of the Earth welcomes the move but warns it will be maintaining pressure on Samsung to ensure action for Bangka. It is also calling on the tech giant to back new laws in Europe to help and require all companies to reveal the full human and environmental impacts of their operations.