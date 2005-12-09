Soldertec upgrades its<br> fast-track BGA inspection

Soldertec Global has upgraded its fast-track BGA inspection service with the installation of a new, state of the art XiDAT XD7600 X-ray Imaging equipment from Dage.

This new equipment, supplied by Dage Precision Industries enables oblique angle views of up to 70-degrees for any position 360-degrees around any point of the entire 18" x 16" (458 x 407 mm) inspection area. This precise manipulation allows the XD7600 to inspect all interconnections - ball, bond and wire - on BGA and CSP devices.



According to Tom Perrett, Marketing Manager at Soldertec Global: "The better the image, the easier the testing becomes; therefore the easier the faults are detected. Each BGA is inspected at low resolution, high resolution and from an angle. A report is then issued to the customer for each BGA with images of any defects. Since the release of the IPC-A-610D assembly standard, which was the first to incorporate lead-free soldering, more and more customers request voiding information as part of their report. This becomes a straight forward task on this new machine."



The equipment adds to the growing capabilities of Tin Technology's Soldertec group, which provides a full range of technical support for the electronics sector. Soldertec Global is a leading authority on the implementation of lead-free soldering technology and RoHS compliance screening. The laboratories now offer a comprehensive range of analytical techniques providing solutions to diverse issues and problems. These can be investigated at one facility through a single contact point.