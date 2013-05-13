© alexander-podshivalov-dreamstime.com

Farnell partner up with Eurocircuits

Farnell, a part of Premier Farnell, announces a collaboration with Eurocircuits to provide quick-turn bare board PCB prototyping services for its customers in Europe.

The PCB prototyping service will be available via the Knode on element14 allowing design engineers to upload their design specifications for rapid turnaround of high-quality bare-boards, the companies write in a statement.



“High quality, quick-turn PCB prototyping is a critical step in the electronics design flow and directly impacts the time-to-market and commercial success of a finished product,” said David Shen, Group Senior Vice President and Global Head of Technical Marketing at element14. “The collaboration with Eurocircuits allows our customers to quickly and easily create reliable, high quality prototype PCB boards and is another example of our commitment to continually expand our services offering and enhance the value proposition.”



“The cornerstone of Eurocircuits’ success has been our straightforward business terms, quick turnaround and absolute focus on quality and design integrity,” said Dirk Stans, Sales and Marketing Director at Eurocircuits. “We already serve more than 6000 customers in Europe, and the higher market penetration and visibility brought to us by Farnell and the Knode on element14 will increase our pooling efficiency and help drive a better deal for customers.”