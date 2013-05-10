© dirk-ercken-dreamstime.com

ABB CEO to leave for personal reasons

A date for his departure has not yet been decided. Joe Hogan will continue to lead ABB until a successor is announced. He is committed to a smooth transition.

Hogan joined ABB as CEO in September 2008. During his time at the helm, ABB has invested about USD 20 billion to strengthen the company. Major investments have been made in acquisitions and in R&D during his leadership.



“I have informed the board that I have decided to leave ABB. This has been a difficult decision as I leave behind a strong and talented Executive Committee and a cohesive Board whose support I could always count on. I look forward to making a smooth transition with as little disruption as possible to the positive momentum that ABB has established,” CEO Hogan said.