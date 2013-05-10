© aydindurdu-dreamstime.com

Spirit Circuits awarded new ISO

Spirit Circuits announces that the company's formal certificate of registration for ISO 14001:2004, the internationally recognised standard for environmental management, was received on 9th April 2013.

Martin Randall, Operations Director, commented “Implementing an EMS to ISO14001 in less than 12 months is a tremendous achievement, however this is not the end of our environmental goal, in fact quite the opposite as it is a requirement of ISO14001 to demonstrate continual improvement of the EMS during ongoing assessments by BSI every 6 months.



He added:

“I believe that there are many further opportunities for improvements and cost savings as we look in detail at all parts of the business and engage all personnel to think about what environmental improvements and savings can be made with regard to their day to day activities”.