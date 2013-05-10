© wizzyfx-dreamstime.com

New Brazilian order for Icape

Icape Group announces an order of USD 840'000, representing 1+ million units of Remote Control Units (RCU), received recently by its subsidiary CIPEM from a Set Top Boxes supplier in Brazil.

“We are pleased to receive this order, the biggest one for CIPEM and a big success from our Brazilian team from this high potential customer”, said Marc L’HOSTE, CIPEM Director. “On top of this success, we foresee many other high volume businesses to come with this customer.” Pursued Paulo Franca, Icape Brazil Director.



“After starting the remote control business in 2012 with a leading set top box customer in Poland, with 500K+ pieces shipped, we have pursued this dynamics by several businesses with different customers, leading now to this impressive order of 1M+ pieces. Our quality, prices and services allowed us to be optimistic with existing customers and many others who need this type of products in their applications.” continued Marc L’HOST. “Our range of products covers the fields of multimedia, set top boxes, TV, audio video products, as well as the domotics, such as door and window controllers… In brief all applications requiring a RCU”