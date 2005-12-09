Solectron teams up<br> with local partners

Solectron teams up with some local partners near its factory in the village of Östersund in Northern Sweden. Local EMS-Providers Gelab, BKS and Hammlet have together with Solectron implemented a program that aims to entice new customers and jobs to the area.

The companies have entered this partnership program in order to keep up with the heavy competition from other regions. The companies have different niches and therefore compliment each other very well. Peter Gillgren at the consultancy firm Mari Mer, is one of the initiators of this program. Peter Gillgren has made a list of 600 potential new customers in the area. “We expect to get in contact with 500 of these. 8 of these will probably be our new customers, thanks to this program. That's the competition”, Peter Gillgren told the local news media.



”The companies in this program experience that their clients are being acquired of foreign companies, who transfer the production out of the area. Thanks to this program, these companies will in the near future be able to compete on bigger orders. For example, Solectron is able to commit itself when it comes to larger quotations where the customer requires the whole supply-chain from Design and Production, to end Product and Delivery. Gelab can not do Design, however they can Produce. Therefore, in that case, Solectron can do the Design, and Gelab can do the Production and Delivery”, Peter Gillgren said. Peter means that this program is crucial for these companies in order to surviving the future.