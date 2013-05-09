© alexey-utemov-dreamstime.com

Nokia Siemens to lay off in Finland?

Nokia Siemens Networks could be on its way to lay off more employees. The company will be launching collaborative negotiation with some 150 people in Fnland.

The aim is to further strengthen the financial position by streamlining functions and operations. The negotiations will impact Finnish Esbo. Production and development in Oulu will not be affected, according to local media.