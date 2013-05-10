© maksim-pasko-dreamstime.com

Mouser signs with Radiall

Mouser Electronics announces a new global distribution agreement with Radiall to distribute their range of RF, fiber optics, and microwave products.

Radiall provides solutions for industries including Aerospace, Defense, Industrial, Medical, Instrumentation and Telecommunications.



“We couldn’t be more excited to announce our relationship with Radiall,” says Krystal Jackson, Vice President of Interconnect for Mouser. “Radiall, like Mouser, is at the forefront of introducing innovative products on a global level. Radiall is a company that designs, develops, and manufactures high quality connectors and associated components and the partnership between our two companies will provide the highest quality solutions for design engineers worldwide.”



“We recognize Mouser as a leading distributor with the ability to provide engineers a technological edge and speed-to-market advantage,” said Ross Martinez, National Distribution Manager at Radiall USA. "Mouser has decades of experience as a trusted, authorized distributor of the newest products for design and best-in-class service. We look forward to a mutually successful partnership.”