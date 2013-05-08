© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

PVA joins with Altrade to increase presence in Brazil

Manufacturer and supplier of conformal coating and other precision dispensing systems, PVA (Precision Valve & Automation), announces a new distribution agreement for Brazil with Altrade.

In the new partnership Altrade will support the full line of conformal coating, fluid dispensing and custom automation equipment for sales and new business development opportunities throughout Brazil.



"With the Brazilian electric and electronic industry rapidly expanding, the partnership with Altrade will allow PVA to grow and improve our position in the market," said Frank Hart, Global Sales & Marketing Manager, PVA. "Working with the products, comprehensive service and personnel at Altrade not only opens up opportunities but it allows us to be more responsive and supportive in the local market."