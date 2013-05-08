© saniphoto-dreamstime.com Electronics Production | May 08, 2013
Silicon Image and the China Video Industry to collaborate
Silicon Image, a provider of HD connectivity solutions, announces its collaboration with the China Video Industry Association (CVIA) to promote the advancement of HD connectivity standards in China.
Silicon Image and the CVIA will work closely together to promote the latest connectivity technology standards such as HDMI, MHL, WirelessHD, and DiiVA to Chinese consumer electronics (CE) manufacturers for integration into smartphones, DTVs and other CE products.
“Championing industry standards is a key charter of the CVIA as we acknowledge the importance of interoperability between different CE devices to ensure a great consumer experience,” said Weimin Bai, vice president of the China Video Industry Association. “Silicon Image is a recognized leader in driving the successful deployment of industry standards and so it was a natural fit for us to come together to support broad implementation of connectivity standards in China.”
Silicon Image’s presence in China has been primarily linked to the Company’s involvement in the deployment of the HDMI technology standard, which was widely adopted by Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers, who represent more than 30% of the worldwide HDMI Adopter base. Over the last two years, Silicon Image products based on the MHL mobile connectivity standard have also been integrated by a number of mobile device manufacturers in China.
“We are looking forward to collaborating with Ms. Weimin Bai and the CVIA in promoting HD connectivity standards in China and working with Chinese CE manufacturers on the development of standards-compliant products,” said Camillo Martino, chief executive officer at Silicon Image, Inc. “The CVIA is a strong supporter of a standards-based consumer electronics eco-system and we are excited to join them in promoting HDMI, MHL, and WirelessHD, as well as the China-developed DiiVA AV interface standard.”
Silicon Image has joined the DiiVA Consortium as a Promoter and will work with fellow DiiVA promoters and the CVIA on AV connectivity standards in China.
“Championing industry standards is a key charter of the CVIA as we acknowledge the importance of interoperability between different CE devices to ensure a great consumer experience,” said Weimin Bai, vice president of the China Video Industry Association. “Silicon Image is a recognized leader in driving the successful deployment of industry standards and so it was a natural fit for us to come together to support broad implementation of connectivity standards in China.”
Silicon Image’s presence in China has been primarily linked to the Company’s involvement in the deployment of the HDMI technology standard, which was widely adopted by Chinese consumer electronics manufacturers, who represent more than 30% of the worldwide HDMI Adopter base. Over the last two years, Silicon Image products based on the MHL mobile connectivity standard have also been integrated by a number of mobile device manufacturers in China.
“We are looking forward to collaborating with Ms. Weimin Bai and the CVIA in promoting HD connectivity standards in China and working with Chinese CE manufacturers on the development of standards-compliant products,” said Camillo Martino, chief executive officer at Silicon Image, Inc. “The CVIA is a strong supporter of a standards-based consumer electronics eco-system and we are excited to join them in promoting HDMI, MHL, and WirelessHD, as well as the China-developed DiiVA AV interface standard.”
Silicon Image has joined the DiiVA Consortium as a Promoter and will work with fellow DiiVA promoters and the CVIA on AV connectivity standards in China.
Elon Munsk charged with securities fraud for misleading tweets The Securities and Exchange Commission states that it has charged Elon Musk, CEO and Chairman of Silicon Valley-based Tesla Inc., with securities fraud for a series of false and misleading tweets about a potential transaction to...
GomSpace Group with new long term ambitions ComSpace Group AB has revised the company’s long-term ambitions to reflect...
GTK’s Romanian manufacturing facility gains UL approval GTK says that is has enhanced its manufacturing facility in Romania with the addition of UL...
Innovation centre opens at Lockheed Martin in Orlando Necessity is said to be the mother of invention. Well, Lockheed Martin has now...
BMZ Group invests €120 million to expand production The BMZ Group says that it is investing a further EUR 120 million in the expansion of the...
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments