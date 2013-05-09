© edhar-yralaits-dreamstime.com

Additional mass order for FPC

Fingerprint Cards has received a new order for 275'000 units of its swipe sensor technology, to be delivered in mid-May 2013.

This order comes just two weeks after the announcement of an initial volume of 100,000 units for Japanese smartphones scheduled for launch in Japan during the second quarter of 2013.



“The timing of this additional mass production order is earlier than previously expected and confirms that our launch in the Japanese mobile phone market is progressing well,” says Johan Carlström, President and CEO of Fingerprint Cards AB.