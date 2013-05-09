© gualtiero-boffi-dreamstime.com

JOT moves back to its roots

JOT Automation has moved its HQ to Oulu, Finland. The new premises are owned by Technopolis Oyj and comprise of approximately 2000 sq. meters and will accommodate approximately 80 employees.

The Linnanmaa area in Oulu is one of the world’s first technology villages, where JOT Automation was first founded in 1988.



The Linnanmaa area is also home to the Technical Research Center of Finland and the the main campus of the University of Oulu, which together with the technology centre make up a work and study community comprising more than 20,000 people. New innovations emerge naturally in the area, in close cooperation between the parties and companies.



“Elektroniikkatie (=Electronics Avenue) is a good address for us and Technopolis Oyj a great landlord. Being in the heart of the ICT cluster, including VTT and the University of Oulu, will be bring an extra twist for our operation both in the short and long term,” comments Lauri Antila, VP for Marketing and Business Development.